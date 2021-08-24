RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Convince Ghanaians to pay their taxes - Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah to journalists

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Minister of Information is urging the media to convince Ghanaians to meet their tax obligations.

He said the 33,000 professionals such as engineers, lawyers, and accountants, marketers, etc do not pay taxes but demand the government to fix everything in the country.

He made this known at the Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, in Accra.

Speaking on the theme: 'Media and Marketing Communication Post COVID-19: a Catalyst for Africa's Socio-Economic Resurgence', he said "You have to convince the 33,000 engineers, lawyers, accountants and other professionals who are not paying tax according to the Ghana Revenue Authority, yet, are asking for everything to be fixed that they have to pay their due if we are to rake in the 10% of our GDP and lower our borrowing and you need the help of the marketing-communications professional and the media to succeed at that".

