He succeeds Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr K.K. Amoah, who retired on February 28, 2019, after two years of service at EOCO.

COP Adu-Poku was the Commander of the Very Very Important People’s Protection Unit of the Police Service at the Christianborg Castle, Osu, from April 2003 to October 2005, after which he later served as the Ashanti Regional Police Commander from April 2005 to October 2007.

He also served as a member of the Judicial Council of Ghana from 1993 to 1998 and was a member of the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) from 2007 to 2009.

Prior to his retirement, he was the Director General in charge of Services in the Ghana Police Service, where he served from 2016 to 2017. In 2013, he was the Director General, Technical.