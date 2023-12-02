The joint statement unveiled an ambitious initiative to sponsor young African delegates to the United Nations climate conference in Dubai, a gathering expected to shape the global discourse on environmental sustainability.
COP28: AFRIWOCC, UNDP partner to sponsor young Africans to the UN climate conference in Dubai
The African Youth for World Climate Change (AFRIWOCC) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) joined forces in a partnership to grant young African delegates take up spaces in addressing the global crisis.
This collaboration aimed not only to empower the voices of African youth but also to ensure their active participation in the critical discussions surrounding climate policy and action.
Following a rigorous selection process with AFRIWOCC and UNDP meticulously reviewing the applications, all chosen delegates represent a diverse array of backgrounds, each bringing a unique perspective and a shared determination to advocate for climate resilience, mitigation, and adaptation strategies.
The United Nations climate conference in Dubai becomes a stage where these young Africans could present innovative solutions, share local success stories, and emphasize the urgency of addressing climate change in a way that resonates with the unique challenges faced by the African continent.
The joint initiative by AFRIWOCC and UNDP not only sponsored these young minds but also symbolized a collaborative commitment to fostering youth leadership in the global climate action movement and set in motion a powerful narrative of youth-led change in the fight against climate change.
