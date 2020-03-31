The staff including doctors and nurses of the Dialysis Unit of the hospital are suspected to have been in contact with a Burkinabe national who tested positive.

According to the acting Public Relations Officer of the TTH, Misboa Mohammed, a husband, and wife, are said to have passed through an unapproved route from Burkina Faso into Tamale to seek health care at the Hospital.

He said the staff of the hospital who were off duty on the day the Burkinabe reportedly visited the hospital in the company of a compatriot to have dialysis, have since been called in to normalize the situation.

However, Ghana's Coronavirus (COVID-19) case count has increased to 152.

An update by the Ghana Health Service said the 11 new cases, were recorded on Sunday, March 29, 2020.