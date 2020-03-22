“Twenty-three (23) of the confirmed cases are receiving treatment in isolation and one of the cases who had an underlying chronic pulmonary condition prior to having COVID-19 died [on Saturday, March 21],” the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said Saturday.

The 23 infected persons “are being managed in isolation, and are doing well on treatment,” the update stated.

According to the GHS, 17 of the infected persons are Ghanaians while the remaining 7 are foreign nationals namely: Norway, Lebanon, China, France, UK.

Regarding contact tracing, a total of 575 contacts have been identified and are being tracked.

One of the contacts developed symptoms and has been confirmed positive.