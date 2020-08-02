Mercurial midfielder Stephen Oduro who was Osei Kuffour playing mate at Asante Kotoko played the role of best man.

The wedding ceremony was graced by former Ghana Premier League players including Aziz Ansah, Samad Oppong and Nana Arhin Duah.

Emmanuel Osei Kuffour had an illustrious football career which saw him win five league titles with Hearts of Oak, before he helped Asante Kotoko clinch it in 2007/2008.

General as he is affectionately called by the football loving fans captained Ghana during the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations held in Mali.

He started his career with Ebusua Dwarfs, before was converted into a midfielder and also utilised as an attacker.

Emmanuel Osei Kuffour inspired Hearts of Oak as they won the historic treble of league, FA Cup and CAF Champions in the 2000.

He bagged 10 goals in the CAF champions League campaign to emerge as the top scorer.

Kuffour is widely regarded as the greatest player in the history of the Ghana Premier League since its inception in the 1993/1994 season.