In a statement copied to the media, the NPP said calls by some section of the public and the National Democratic Congress sounds naive.

They said: “To suggest an evacuation of Ghanaian students in China from the epidemic zone by Hon. Ablakwa and comparing it to the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals from Libya during the fall of the Qaddafi’s regime exposes the naivety of Hon. Ablakwa."

"This is based on the technical and health implications of the suggested move."

“The spread of the virus across China is evident that the plausible means as it stands now is to restrict movement of people. This is to avert human to human transmission. It is against the background of averting further spread that the Chinese Government has shut down the city of Wuhan and mostother cities in China”.

The statement stressed: “The fact remains that all areas in China are now classified as infested areas and citizens and foreigners are quarantined when where there are suspected cases. As of today, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 59901 and death toll sums up to 1368.This is the situation at hand."

undefined Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

"The evacuation, though maybe an option but must be done carefully to protect the evacuees and the Ghanaian public. Also, basic medical equipment like infrared thermometers that records temperature at wider ranges without contact with persons must all be available to safely protect the public."

“Given the situation and a careful calculations, evacuation will be injurious to the safety of the Ghanaian students. The transmission rate keeps soaring and the best options available is for all Ghanaians and the students to observe all health and safety measures. The public are implored to discredit the propagandist stance of the NDC and keep trust with the Government of Ghana under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo”, the statement concluded