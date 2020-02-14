In a video posted on his Facebook page, Dumelo urged Ghanaians to learn to forgive each other.

He said life is short and the only thing that makes living worthwhile is living in harmony and letting things go.

“I just want to wish each and everyone of you a happy Valentine’s Day. Even though today is a love day, I just want to preach forgiveness,” Dumelo said.

“Let’s all learn to forgive each other. I know it’s hard sometimes, but let’s all learn to forgive each other; let’s all learn to let go.

“Life is short so let us learn to forgive each other and be there for each other as the Bible states. I wish you nothing but the best today.”

The 35-year-old is the parliamentary aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

Dumelo began his political career a few years ago, but has quickly risen up the ladder in Ghana’s politics.

He became the party’s parliamentary candidate after securing 758 votes representing over 88% of the total votes cast.

Dumelo has already hit the ground running with his campaign ahead of the December general elections.

Watch the video of his Vals Day message below: