Also, 66 more affected persons have recovered from COVID-19 in Ghana making the recoveries toll 294. Meanwhile, the death toll is still 18.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 2,332

Ashanti Region – 124

Eastern Region – 94

Central Region – 38

Volta Region – 30

Oti Region – 23

Western Region – 21

Upper West Region – 19

Upper East Region – 19

Northern Region – 13

Western North Region – 4

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 0

Bono Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0