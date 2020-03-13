He dared anyone who does not believe the disease has entered the country to go and hug the victims and see if he or she would survive.

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday announced that a sum of $100 million has been set aside to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

This was followed by Thursday’s announcement by the Ministry of Health that Ghana has recorded its first two cases of coronavirus.

Oppong Nkrumah

To this end, a section of the public, especially on social media, quickly suggested that it was a calculated attempt by the government to spend the $100 million earmarked for the fight against the disease.

Reacting to this, Oppong Nkrumah said Ghanaians must not take it as a joke and dared the doubters to make contact with the victims and see if they would survive

“If you don’t believe we have two people with the disease, come, we shall take you to where they have been quarantined for you to hug them and see if you will survive,” the Minister told Accra-based Onua FM.

“We should not joke with this in Ghana. If you don’t believe, come and we shall take you to the quarantined people. If we politicize this, it will not save anyone.”

Meanwhile, one of the confirmed cases of the coronavirus has been revealed to be a Ghanaian, while the other is a Norwegian.

Both victims are males and they entered Ghana through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Both have since been isolated, with the Health Ministry taking steps to trace persons they have been in contact with.