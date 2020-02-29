Fears has been heighten in Ghana over a potential outbreak considering the intensity of spatial mobility between Ghana and Nigeria.

However, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) is allaying the fears of Ghanaians, saying the country is prepared to deal with a potential outbreak.

According to Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director General of the GHS, Ghana has intensify preparedness activities and heighten surveillance at all points of entry to prevent any suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19) into the country.

The statement also entreated citizens to temporary avoid non-essential visit to affected countries.

All suspected cases of coronavirus in Ghana tested negative, the Ministry of Health revealed last week.

Meanwhile, the GHS has urged the general public to stick to the following precautionary measures of:

Regularly wash hands with soap under running water or if possible use hand sanitizers regularly, practice common cough/sneezing etiquette such as covering of mouth with handkerchief or tissue paper when coughing or sneezing, if you have recently arrived from any of the countries that have reported a case.

It advise that people stayed away from crowd (self-quarantine) for at least 14 days and in cases of persistent cough or fever, contact the call centre for assistance on these lines; 055 2222 004, 055 2222 005, 050 9497700, 055 8439 868.

"Do not visit any health centre/facility on your own if you have just returned from any of the affected countries, and you are exhibiting symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. Call the numbers above for assistance," the statement said.

So far, the virus has spread to 50 countries ans has killed at least 2,400 persons.

The virus, expert say, seems to start with a fever, followed by a dry cough. After a week, it leads to shortness of breath and some patients require hospital treatment.