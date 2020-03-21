Ghana initially recorded two cases of the contagion but has since increased to 16 amidst fear of community spread.

Dr Boni wants professionals who provide essential services to be allowed to operate while non-essential service providers are gradually withdrawn to prevent the spread of the virus.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM, the Nugochi research fellow also pointed to the possibility of community spread following the infection of three people who have no travel history.

According to him, Ghana does not have the capacity in the health sector to deal with a potential increase in coronavirus cases.

“Do we have the capacity to test thousands and ten thousands of people?… there will certainly be a time when we will come to our wits ends,” he said on Joy FM.

“I am thinking that there are certain things that we can do, especially at some of the institutions and other working areas, maybe gradually get into a lockdown. We can allow only essential workers to go to work, reduce the number of people going to work and places that will have congregations,” he added.