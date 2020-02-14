The Service said evacuating the Ghanaian students is not an option due to the current conditions in the Asian country.

This was disclosed by officials of the Health Service during a media engagement in Accra on Wednesday.

“I think what is being monitored– their livelihood, their psychological being, their wellbeing… I think it is good enough they stay there,” Acting Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, is quoted as saying by Citifmonline.

“When they come back, how will they go back? Will the China government take them back? These are factors that are being taken into consideration. It is in their best interest and the best interest of the Ghanaian population [for them to stay there].”

The deadly Coronavirus has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

China has been hit very hard by the coronavirus, with at least 427 people killed and 20,000 more infected globally.

The coronavirus is most severe in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, where many have been infected.

Ghanaian students in China have since called for immediate evacuation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Minority in Parliament has also given government a three-day ultimatum to evacuate the students or face the wrath of its members.

Meanwhile, the Ghana government has allocated GHC25 million ($456,204.38) to respond to the coronavirus outbreak globally.

The Ghanaian government through its Embassy in China, has given out 50,000 RMB (estimated to be around GHC 39,500.05), to the China Chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS-China) to help the affected students especially those in the virus-stricken city of Wuhan in Hubei province to buy food and medical supplies.