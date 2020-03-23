Apostle Kofi Nkrumah Sarkodie went ahead to hold a service on Sunday despite the ban on public gatherings in the wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The pastor’s arrest was confirmed by the Ashanti Regional Police PRO, ASP Godwin Ahianyo.

Citi News reports that Apostle Sarkodie will be arraigned before court today (Monday) to face charges.

This comes after he was arrested and granted bail last Wednesday, along with two other junior pastors, for organising a church service in Kumasi.

The ban on public gatherings is part of measures put in place by the government to ensure that the novel Coronavirus does not spread further in the country.

It includes churches services, mosque meetings, schools, sporting activities, among other social gatherings.

President Akufo-Addo has also announced a closure of all borders of Ghana from Sunday, March 22, except for goods, supplies and cargo.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in Ghana has now risen to 24.