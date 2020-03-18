Joy News reports that the 50-bed capacity facility is expected to be completed within the period of just a month.

When completed, it will augment the existing ones at the Tema General Hospital and the Ridge Hospital.

Coronavirus: Korle constructing 50-bed treatment centre in one month to deal with cases

The facility will also be used as a treatment centre for all cases of coronavirus and other infectious diseases.

This comes after the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in Ghana rose to seven within the last one week.

Last Thursday, the Ghana government officially confirmed that the country has recorded its first two cases of the coronavirus.

Five more persons have since tested positive, with over 150 contacts traced by the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the government has put in place some travel restrictions into the country, with President Akufo-Addo also announcing a ban on all social gatherings and sporting activities.