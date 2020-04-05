The broadcast, as announced by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah will come off at 6pm.

The President according to Oppong Nkrumah will account to the country for what has been done so far these past 7 days of the partial lockdown.

He added that the President will give an indication of the kind of report that will be given to the public.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has announced that the number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 214.

President Akufo-Addo

The GHS said 3 of the cases were recorded in the Ashanti Region, while the remaining 6 were confirmed in the Greater Accra Region.

Further details indicated that one of the patients who contracted the disease in the Greater Accra region, a 37-year-old woman, had no travel history and had not come into contact with another confirmed case.