All Deputy Ministers have also agreed to donate 50% of their salaries for the next two months into the Fund.

The fund was established by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to help cushion the vulnerable and those who will be worst-hit by the pandemic.

The President announced the setting up of the fund when he addressed the nation on Friday, March 27, 2020.

He also directed that his three months salary should be paid into the fund.

"I am announcing tonight the establishment of a COVID-19 Fund, to be managed by an independent board of trustees, and chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, to receive contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable.

"I have directed the Controller and Accountant General to pay my next three months’ salary, i.e. April, May, and June, into this Fund," he said

As a result, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has notified the Controller and Accountant General to effect these deductions at source for the period, and transfer the accrued monies into the Fund.

The salaries are from April to June 2020.

However, Ghana's Coronavirus (COVID-19) case count has increased to 152.

An update by the Ghana Health Service said the 11 new cases, were recorded on Sunday, March 29, 2020.