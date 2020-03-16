The Wa West MP had his colleagues members scrambling for 'dear life' when he coughed during an address to the house.

The panic from Members of Parliament was due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has rocked the world.

The cough would have been ignored prior to the outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19 but as one of the major symptoms of coronavirus, MPs instinctively moved away from their colleague.

Ghana is currently faced with six confirmed cases of the widespread virus, with over 150 people having had contact with the affected persons being observed.

Ghana's Parliament

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Addo Akufo-Addo on March 15, 2020, issued a directive that all outdoor events including funerals, Church activities and naming ceremonies, be suspended in the wake of coronavirus.

Schools have also been asked to close down temporarily for a period of 4 weeks.

These, according to Akufo-Addo, forms part of precautionary measures to fight the virus and prevent any more spread after the 6 confirmed cases in Ghana.