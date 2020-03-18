The actor cum politician donated the items to 5 police stations in different parts of the constituency to help fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post on social media, Dumelo said he delivered veronica buckets, hand sanitizers, detergents and hand gloves.

This comes after he embarked on a similar exercise by donating over 3000 hand sanitizers to students of the University of Ghana and to some residents in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

The NDC aspirant wrote: "This is to protect them against the Corona Virus since they come in contact with people everyday. We need to protect those who protect us."

