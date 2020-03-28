This has resulted in upward judgement of of prices of households items in most markets in the Capital, Accra.

For instance, a kilo (Olonka) of gari is now being sold between GHC25 and GHC30 in some markets in the Greater Accra Region.

A carton of milk is now being sold in some shops at GHC75 while the price of Lipton has increased from GHC5 to GHC7.

There are also long queue of people at some gas filling stations buying gas for domestic use.

President Akufo-Addo on Friday announced a full lockdown of some parts of the country for two weeks.

The lockdown which will affect cities like Accra, Kumasi, and Tema will commence in the early hours of Monday, 31st March amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

"People in the affected areas must stay at home in the next two weeks. If you must go out, it should be to get essentials, go to the bank or to use a public toilet", Akufo-Addo said,

President Akufo-Addo also said, "Only persons involved in the food value chain can operate in the market areas".

Since Monday, there have been numerous calls on President Nana Akufo-Addo to declare a lockdown like many countries have done to mitigate the growing spread of the deadly disease.

Ghana's Coronavirus case count has increased to 136 confirmed cases.