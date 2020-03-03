The outgoing MP clearly looks like he is protecting himself from the deadly coronavirus that has caught on in different countries in the world.

Though Ghana is yet to record a case of the virus, Ras Mubarak looked like he was being proactive and protecting himself with the face mask.

Last week in Parliament, he raised concerns about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s 12-day travel to Norway despite the alarming rate of the spread of the disease.

Ras Mubarak

According to Ras Mubarak, he wants President Akufo-Addo quarantined for the mandatory 14 days supervision, to ensure the President does not import the deadly Codvid-19 from his European trip into the country.

Speaking during presentation of the business statement, the MP argued a similar action has been taken in Mongolia where the president has been isolated for the protection of the citizenry.