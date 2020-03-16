On Sunday, President Akufo-Addo announced measures to ensure that the virus does not spread further in the country.

This comes after the number of coronavirus cases in Ghana increased from two to six within the space of three days.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: ‘Run for your lives if there’s no protective equipment’ – Nurses advised

This has led to some travel restrictions into the country, with President Akufo-Addo also announcing a ban on all social gatherings and sporting activities.

The President also ordered an indefinite closure of educational institutions from today, Monday, March 16, 2020.

“All universities, Senior High Schools and Basic Schools, i.e. public and private, will be closed from Monday, March 16 until further notice,” he announced.

Moments after the announcement, videos surfaced of some university students jubilating over the shutdown of schools.

Watch the video below:

This is another video of students allegedly from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) jubilating over the news: