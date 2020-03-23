In a statement, management said it has agreed to use the University’s Sakai Learning Management System (LMS) for teaching and learning.

The statement was signed by the Pro Vice Chancellor of the school, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo.

University of Ghana campus

“Management has approved a proposal for tuition for the remaining seven weeks of teaching for the second semester to take place online, using the University’s Sakai Learning Management System (LMS),” sections of the statement reads.

“UG’s online teaching schedule is expected to begin from the week of 30 March 2020 and will run for the remaining seven weeks till the week ending 15 May, 2020, unless the universities open earlier than this date.”

This follows government’s ban on all social gathering in a bid to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The ban includes churches services, mosque meetings, schools, sporting activities, among other social gatherings.

President Akufo-Addo has also announced a closure of all borders of Ghana from Sunday, March 22, except for goods, supplies and cargo.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in Ghana has now risen to 24.

Read the University of Ghana's full statement below: