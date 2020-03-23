This was confirmed in a statement by the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The statement said 25 of the confirmed patients are receiving treatment, while two have unfortunately passed on.

"Twenty-seven (27) confirmed cases with two (2) deaths have been recorded. All the twenty-five (25) confirmed cases are receiving treatment in isolation," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, twenty (20) of the infected persons are of Ghanaian nationality, majority of whom returned home from affected countries.

The remaining seven patients are from Norway, Lebanon, China, France and the UK, the GHS said.