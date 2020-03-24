The GTA said personnel from the National Security and Ghana Police Service will ensure that the order is complied with.

This was contained in a statement released by the Tourism Authority on Monday, March 23, 2020.

“The GTA hereby orders all beaches to be closed to the public until further notice,” sections of the statement reads.

“The GTA with the support of National Security and Ghana Police Service, will begin patrols of the beaches from Tuesday, March 24, 2020, to ensure compliance with the order.”

Statement from Ghana Tourism Authority

This follows President Akufo-Addo’s decision to ban all public gatherings as a measure to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The ban affects schools, church services, mosque meetings and even sporting activities in the country.

Meanwhile, the confirmed number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has now increased to 27, with two deaths recorded so far.