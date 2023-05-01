Corruption and fraud impeding progress of society - Kissi Agyabeng

“The issues of state capture, corruption, and fraud are a collective pandemic in our part of the world. This tri-malady has every intention of staying with us unless we act. In their various manifestations, they inhibit our progress and dissipate our resources. We experience their debilitating effects all around us in their full force and they are ingrained in our society much like rituals,”

According to him, state institutions are being neutralized individuals prioritize their private, and adding that the legal system is being weakened.

“The abuse of entrusted power for private gain is the currency. Misrepresentation of events and facts for pecuniary gain has never been this attractive. Then again, there appears to be a sprint for the inordinate control of state institutions and the public decision-making process. State institutions are being neutralized as appendages of individuals and existing laws and the legal system are being weakened for private gain.

“To further sink ourselves in our ill progress, we are flighting away and secreting our illicitly gorged up bounties in other jurisdictions to avoid detection and to evade recovery. And it seems to me that no one can put an actual price tag on the attendant social and economic cost of state capture, corruption, and fraud,” he noted.