Coup plot: Acquitted ACP Agordzo's lawyer vows to sue the state for compensation

"So the judgment was excellent to the extent that my client was acquitted. Naturally, I have to speak on my client alone, and my client is ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo. From day one, Dr. Agordzo has always made it clear that he was just giving advice," Mr. Kpebu narrated.

Kpebu emphasized that his client's actions were limited to advising a group of people to pursue legal channels if they intended to demonstrate. "The suffering of the masses, that was all that he said if you are going to demonstrate on such matters pass through the legal channel. Then the state holds a very frivolous case to the highest degree around his neck," Kpebu explained.

"Today the court has exonerated him, we will sue the state for compensation because this case has always been frivolous against him from day one," Mr. Kpebu stated emphatically.

Background: Acquittal in Alleged Overthrow Plot

ACP Dr. Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo, along with eight others, stood trial for his alleged role in a plot to overthrow the government. The recent court ruling saw Dr. Agordzo being found not guilty of the charge of abetment after a full trial.

However, six others, including military officers, were found guilty for their respective roles and were sentenced to death by hanging. Donya Kafui and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu were found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason and high treason, while Yohannes Zikpi, Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine, and Lance Corporal Ali Solomon were found guilty of conspiracy but not guilty of high treason.

All six individuals sentenced to death have been accused of offending the Constitution, and their fate was sealed by the panel of three, presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe.

