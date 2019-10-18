The four: Seidu Abubakar alias Mba, Abdul Nasir, Safiano Abubakar and Abdul Rahman Suleimana aka Wofa were acquitted after a change in the charge sheet by the Attorney General's office.

Senior State Attorney, Ms Hilda Craig, told the Accra High Court Friday morning that the Attorney-General decided to free the four after reviewing the case docket following investigations.

The two Canadian females, 19 and 20 years respectively, were kidnapped by four unknown men at a private hostel at Ahodwo in Kumasi in June.

This incident drew the ire of the Canadian government who issued a strong statement to its citizens willing to visit Ghana.

"Violent crimes, including armed robbery and kidnapping, may occur," the Canadian government travel advisory warned.

The girls were later rescued in a sting operation by the Ghana Police Service and National Security operatives in Kumasi.

Briefing the press after a sting operation by the Ghana Police Force and national security personnel rescued the girls, Oppong Nkrumah said, “No ransom was paid, no ransom was discussed in this matter."

"Our security agencies showed earlier intelligence report, did their work and then got to the conclusion of this matter. No ransom was paid between our security agencies and these persons.”