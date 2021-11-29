Court issues bench warrant for the arrest Madina MP

In a report by Accra based Citi FM, the order of the court resulted in a heated exchange between the prosecution and the defense.

Mr. Sosu is facing these legal challenges after he led a demonstration in his constituency to protest bad roads on October 25.

The police contended that the protest included some unlawful acts, hence an attempt to arrest the MP.

Mr. Sosu has said police manhandled him on the day of the protest when they first tried to arrest him.

Mr. Sosu has been absent from the two previous court hearings citing parliamentary work.

