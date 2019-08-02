The accused, Beatrice Lamley conspired with three other people to kidnap her and collect ransom of GHS 10,000 from her family.

A statement released Wednesday by the Accra Regional Police Command said her family reported the incident to the James Town Police and after two weeks of investigation, she was arrested at her hideout in Osu.

“The convict, on 24th June 2019 conspired with three others to fake her kidnap in demand for Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS10,000) ransom from her family. Reports made to the James Town police and further investigation led to her arrest after two weeks in her hideout in Osu, Accra. She was duly arraigned before the Adjabeng District Court for prosecution”

“Beatrice Naa Lamley Kitson Mills was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment after the court found her guilty of the offence of Publication of False news contrary to section 208 of Criminal Offences Act 196 (ACT 29) to serve as a deterrent to others,” the statement said.