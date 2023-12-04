Court orders removal of 'over-aged' VC and registrar of C.K. Tedam University

This comes after a resident of Navrongo filed a lawsuit seeking the removal of the two gentlemen.

The plaintiff, Joseph Pwoawuvi Weguri, in his writ filed on March 20, 2023, wants the court to order the two defendants to refund all monies, including salaries and allowances, they received from the Consolidated Fund and/or from the university, and costs, including his (Weguri's) legal fees.

He described it as "unlawful, arbitrary, and illegal" actions about the two university officials' appointments and wants the court to nullify it.

The court, presided over by Justice Charles Adjei Wilson, in a ruling said the third and fourth defendants did not fall under Article 70 office holders and that the only basis on which a public officer of the tertiary institution could continue in office after he or she had attained retirement age was by contractual employment.

The court said "In this case as far as this court was able to ascertain, no contract was sought nor obtained by the two defendants for the grant of extension of time to remain in office beyond the retirement age".

The judge in his ruling ordered a perpetual injunction restraining the third and fourth defendants from holding themselves out as Vice Chancellor and Registrar of the university.

The judge further prohibited them from taking any steps to perform any duties and functions on their post forthwith.