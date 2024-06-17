Court rejects Chief Inspector's promotion lawsuit against IGP

“After the trial, the Court held inter alia that the plaintiff has failed to prove his claim on the preponderance of probability. The Plaintiff’s attainment of higher academic qualification is not entitled to promotion by reason only of that academic qualification. Thus, depending on the mode of recruitment, entry to the Police Academy is by competitive examination or by special recommendation in line with Police Service Regulation,” the judgment stated.

The court further encouraged the plaintiff to continue taking the entrance examination, suggesting he may succeed in future attempts.

Chief Inspector Krah argued that despite serving between 25 and 30 years in the police service, the Police Administration had promoted his junior colleagues under the same special amnesty, but had not afforded him the same opportunity for promotion to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Several other cases regarding police promotions are still pending. In May 2023, 82 police officers filed a suit against the Attorney General, the Ghana Police Service, and the Inspector General of Police.