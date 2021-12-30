The students have been slapped with criminal charges for the incident which happened at Sekondi Baka-Ano in the Western Region.
Court remands 3 SHS students who burnt Bolt driver
A Sekondi District Court has remanded into custody three senior high school (SHS) students who set ablaze a bolt driver.
Prosecutor of the case, Inspector Jennifer Acheampong reading the facts of the case before court said suspect Adolf Eshun, aged 18 years on December 22, ordered Bolt for suspects Patrick Baidoo, 19 years and Joseph Lord Ni Adjei Oninku, 17 years because they were stranded.
It later emerged that the two burnt the deceased, AB1 Okyere Boateng who is also a Naval Officer, after he resisted an attempt to take his vehicle away.
The first accused person, Adolf Eshun is facing only one count of abetment of crime namely robbery.
The two others, Patrick Baidoo and Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Oninku are being pressed with four charges.
These include conspiracy to commit crime – attempted robbery, causing unlawful damage and murder, and attempt to commit crime -robbery.
The two other counts are causing unlawful damage and murder all contrary to the Criminal Offenses Act, 1960 (Act 29).
