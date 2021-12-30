Court remands 3 SHS students who burnt Bolt driver

Prosecutor of the case, Inspector Jennifer Acheampong reading the facts of the case before court said suspect Adolf Eshun, aged 18 years on December 22, ordered Bolt for suspects Patrick Baidoo, 19 years and Joseph Lord Ni Adjei Oninku, 17 years because they were stranded.

It later emerged that the two burnt the deceased, AB1 Okyere Boateng who is also a Naval Officer, after he resisted an attempt to take his vehicle away.

The first accused person, Adolf Eshun is facing only one count of abetment of crime namely robbery.

3 teenage students arrested for allegedly setting ablaze Bolt driver admit to the crime Pulse Ghana

The two others, Patrick Baidoo and Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Oninku are being pressed with four charges.

These include conspiracy to commit crime – attempted robbery, causing unlawful damage and murder, and attempt to commit crime -robbery.