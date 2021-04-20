Court remands Kasoa ritual murder suspects for 2 weeks

The lawyer argued that since one of his clients was a juvenile and the other still a suspect until proven otherwise, they could be granted bail in the interim.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Ernest Agbo, argued that granting the suspects bail could endanger their lives.

According to the prosecutor, keeping the suspects in police custody will keep them away from harm.

He added that keeping them in custody will give the police more time to carry out its investigations.

The Ofaakor District Court, presided over by His Lordship Samuel Kwesi Adjei granted the plea by the prosecutor on grounds that it does not have the jurisdiction to grant the suspects bail.

Meanwhile, police investigations have ascertained the age of Nicholas Kiki as 18 years, however, that of Felix Nyarko is yet to be confirmed.

The suspects are scheduled to reappearing court on May 4, 2021.

The duo were arrested for the ritual murder April 3, 2021.