Court remands Kasoa ritual murder suspects for 2 weeks

The two teenagers standing trial for allegedly murdering 11-year-old Ishmael Mensah at Kasoa for ritual purposes have been remanded into police custody for two weeks.

The lawyer for the accused teenagers (Felix Nyarko 16, and Nicholas Kiki 18) prayed the court to grant his clients bail but the judge declined that request.

The lawyer argued that since one of his clients was a juvenile and the other still a suspect until proven otherwise, they could be granted bail in the interim.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Ernest Agbo, argued that granting the suspects bail could endanger their lives.

According to the prosecutor, keeping the suspects in police custody will keep them away from harm.

He added that keeping them in custody will give the police more time to carry out its investigations.

The Ofaakor District Court, presided over by His Lordship Samuel Kwesi Adjei granted the plea by the prosecutor on grounds that it does not have the jurisdiction to grant the suspects bail.

Meanwhile, police investigations have ascertained the age of Nicholas Kiki as 18 years, however, that of Felix Nyarko is yet to be confirmed.

The suspects are scheduled to reappearing court on May 4, 2021.

The duo were arrested for the ritual murder April 3, 2021.

They have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

