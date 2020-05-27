He has been remanded in police custody to reappear on June 8, 2020.

The accused person, Victor Stephen Nana Kankam, 38, was arrested on Sunday by the Mile Seven Police for allegedly shooting his tenant.

The tenant, a budding musician, Benjamin Okyere, 31, popularly known as thrilionaire and known for his album titled Pon Dem, was pronounced dead when he was taken to the Police Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to court on a provisional murder charge.

The court, presided over by Mrs Adwoa Akyaamaah Ofosu, after hearing the facts of the case, did not take the plea of the accused person.