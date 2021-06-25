Court rules that Attorney General can represent the Police in #FixTheCountry demo case

This ruling comes after the conveners of the demonstrations filed a suit rejecting the representation of the AG for the police.

In her ruling on Friday, June 25, 2021, Justice Aryeetey said the Attorney General was the go-to person for all criminal trials in the country, and for all civil trials involving the government and its agents.

She held that the Police Service is not competent to handle a suit on behalf of the state without the authorisation of the Attorney General, since the reliefs sought are all issuable in the name of the Republic, and, more so, because the Police Service is not a corporate body to sue and or be sued.

Justice Ruby Aryeetey thus ruled that the application is properly before the court and the preliminary objection is duly dismissed.

Earlier this month, conveners of the protests clashed with the Ghana Police at the Accra High Court.

Pulse Ghana

The Accra Regional Police Commander in charge of Operations, ACP Kwesi Ofori, said the action of his officers was to prevent disorder in the court premises.

He told Accra-based Class FM that "My commanders indicated that this is a court premise. People should not come en masse and that individually, they can come into the court. The police are here to provide adequate security for the court building and all the other courts therein."

"So, coming en masse with placards, flags and other paraphernalia may mar the beauty and ethics of the court.