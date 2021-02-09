Some 675 new cases have also been confirmed and the total active cases in Ghana stands at 6,938.
Since the pandemic entered Ghana, a total of 73,003 cases have been confirmed.
65,583 COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged.
Below is the Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 42,715
Ashanti Region - 13,191
Western Region - 4,078
Eastern Region - 3,161
Central Region - 2,468
Volta Region - 1,181
Bono East Region - 882
Northern Region - 802
Upper East Region - 755
Western North Region - 737
Bono Region - 718
Ahafo Region - 563
Oti Region - 250
Upper West Region - 239
Savannah Region - 68
North East Region - 37