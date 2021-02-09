Some 675 new cases have also been confirmed and the total active cases in Ghana stands at 6,938.

Since the pandemic entered Ghana, a total of 73,003 cases have been confirmed.

COVID-19

65,583 COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged.

Below is the Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 42,715

Ashanti Region - 13,191

Western Region - 4,078

Eastern Region - 3,161

Central Region - 2,468

Volta Region - 1,181

Bono East Region - 882

Northern Region - 802

Upper East Region - 755

Western North Region - 737

Bono Region - 718

Ahafo Region - 563

Oti Region - 250

Upper West Region - 239

Savannah Region - 68

North East Region - 37