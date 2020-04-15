The workers were laid off as a result of the impact of the coronavirus (COVOD-19) pandemic.

The affected staff included cleaners, records attendants and ward assistants.

The management of the hospital took the decision to dispense off with the services of the casual workers followed by the inability of the hospital to mobilise enough revenue to pay their salaries as a result of the decrease in the outpatient department (OPD) attendants at the facility.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Mahamadu Mbiniwaya said the casual workers who have been laid off temporarily were paid from the internally generated fund (IGF).

Dr. Mahamadu Mbiniwaya in an interview with the Daily Graphic stated that since the outbreak of the COVID-19, many people have stopped coming to the facility over fears that they may contract the virus.