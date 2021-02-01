According to the President of the Association Dr. Frank Ankobea, five of the doctors died last when the deadly virus entered ghana in 2020 and two passed away in 2021.

"The number of doctors who are getting infected is increasing. We have lost 7 of them ( 2 this year and 5 last year).

"We are monitoring things and if there's the need to recommend extra restrictions to the President, trust the GMA to do that. We should embrace what the President has said as Ghanaians. We should take individual responsibility for ourselves and follow the basic rules and I'm sure we’ll be fine to go," Dr. Frank Ankobea said in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM.

Meanwhile, some 840 nurses have been infected with Coronavirus in Ghana.

Four nurses have also reportedly died from the Coronavirus.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives' Association made this known in a statement jointly signed by its president, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, and General Secretary, David Tenkorang-Twum.

According to the statement, "at the peak of the first wave in July 2020, eight hundred and forty (840) nurses and Midwives had been infected and two deaths had been recorded."

It added that "the death toll now stands at four (4) with the recent demise of Solomon Nsor, a senior staff nurse who worked at War Memorial Hospital in the Kasena Nankana Municipality of Upper East Region."