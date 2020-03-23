Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye made the announcement but failed to name the eight MPs.

He said "You don’t expect me to mention names. This is not done anywhere with regard to these conditions. They are in self and voluntary isolation under the supervision and advice of our medical doctor and the clerk to Parliament…You don’t go about issuing details of names and all that. We are handling a matter in a very professional manner."

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Majority Leader speaking on the floor of the House said the MPs involved contrary to claims were not being held in mandatory quarantine in a hotel in Accra.

He stated that "Those of them that the Speaker alluded to were members who attended statutory meetings on behalf of Parliament and they had these engagements outside the country. Those of them we have informed them to stay away and be involuntary confinement. Fortunately, they all arrived before the broadcast by the president over the weekend so they have not been quarantined in hotels. They are conforming, we are told."

Last week, two Parliamentarians and five staff of Parliament will be quarantined when they return from abroad.

Dr. Robert Kuganam-Leb and Nasser Mahama Toure, as well as the staff members, have been asked to stay home after they traveled to the affected countries.