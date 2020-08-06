This was contained in a release on the Ghana Health Service’s webpage Thursday, August 6, 2020.
Out of this number, eight are in a critical condition, four on ventilators, and 22 in severe condition.
Meanwhile, the active case count has dropped from 3,313 to 3,059 per the latest update.
According to the Ghana Health Service, the cases were reported in the lab on August 3, 2020.
READ ALSO: Mahama enskined Chief of Truth in Bole
However, clinical recoveries have also risen to 36,384.
Full regional break down:
Greater Accra Region – 20,199
Ashanti Region – 9,747
Western Region – 2,761
Eastern Region – 1,766
Central Region – 1,622
Volta Region – 614
Bono East Region – 536
Western North Region – 526
Bono Region – 439
Northern Region – 424
Ahafo Region – 364
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 203
Upper West Region – 88
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 9