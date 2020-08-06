This was contained in a release on the Ghana Health Service’s webpage Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Out of this number, eight are in a critical condition, four on ventilators, and 22 in severe condition.

Meanwhile, the active case count has dropped from 3,313 to 3,059 per the latest update.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the cases were reported in the lab on August 3, 2020.

However, clinical recoveries have also risen to 36,384.

Full regional break down:

Greater Accra Region – 20,199

Ashanti Region – 9,747

Western Region – 2,761

Eastern Region – 1,766

Central Region – 1,622

Volta Region – 614

Bono East Region – 536

Western North Region – 526

Bono Region – 439

Northern Region – 424

Ahafo Region – 364

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 203

Upper West Region – 88

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 9