According to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah if people do not adhere to social distancing, use hand sanitizers and wear the face mask then government will have no option than to introduce a more draconian measure in the movement of people.

He opined that if government observes an increase in the cases of infected persons, a total lockdown, and a curfew will be imposed as the President outlined in his address.

"If we continue adhering to the other measures, we don’t expect a spike of infections. The 14 other regions where there was no lockdown, we didn’t see any spike, but if people keep being stubborn, and there is a spike, a lockdown and a curfew will be imposed," he said on Peace FM on Monday.

The minister's caution comes on the back of large numbers of people flooding the markets and town on Monday, April 20 after President Akufo-Addo lifted the three-week partial lockdown that was imposed on Accra, Kumasi, Tema, and Kasoa.

A report by Peace FM revealed that most of the people who throng the markets after the lockdown was lifted are neither observing the social distancing rule nor wearing masks as directed by the President.

Ghana's last update on COVID-19 indicates that the country has recorded 1,024 positive cases, 9 deaths, and 99 recoveries so far.