In a video message to Ghanaians, the ECG MD said his outfit was working out things for the president’s promise to Ghanaians to materialize.

“The ECG will ensure that electricity bills for all lifeline customers (persons who consume zero to 50 kilowatts-hours a month) will be fully absorbed by the government,” he noted.

Mr. Agyeman- Badu further stated that the “non-lifeline prepaid and post-paid customers (Residential and Commercial) will enjoy Fifty Percent (50%) reliefs on their electricity consumption in April, May and June using their March 2020 consumption as the benchmark.”

“…all the reliefs will be implemented from 1st May 2020. As we commend the president for the swift and decisive manner in which the COVID-19 global health pandemic is being handled let us also abide fully by the health guidelines,” he added.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in one of his COVID-19 update addresses to the country stated that government will absorb 50% of electricity bills for consumers in residential areas as well as those engaged in commercial activities during the period using their March 2020 bill as the benchmark.

Watch the full video below of the ECG boss address to Ghanaians