COVID-19 affected Akufo-Addo’s govt Sky Train project – Joe Ghartey

Speaking to Joy News' Evans Mensah, the Member of Parliament for Esikado Ketan in the Western Region, Joe Ghartey, explained that the investors withdrew due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The South Africans pulled pout after Covid... What they wrote to me was that because of Covid, things have changed, they can't come. That is what they wrote to me, that we have to wait," he said.

On the question of whether the project was worth resuming, the MP indicated that it is "up to them [government]."

"It depends on how much money you have, it [also] depends on whether the people are prepared to do it," Mr Ghartey added.

During the interview, the legislator also publicly stated his position about being a potential running mate to the NPP presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In 2018, Africa Investor Holdings Limited established the Ghana Sky Train Limited, incorporating a Special Purpose Vehicle in Mauritius for the Accra Sky Train Project's development through a Design, Build, Finance, and Operate arrangement.

It was revealed that the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund made a $2 million payment to acquire 10 ordinary shares in the Special Purpose Vehicle.

