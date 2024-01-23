ADVERTISEMENT
COVID-19 affected Akufo-Addo’s govt Sky Train project – Joe Ghartey

Evans Annang

Joe Ghartey, a former Minister for Railways Development has bemoaned the negative impact COVID-19 had on the Ghanaian economy.

Former Railway Development Minister, Joe Ghartey
Former Railway Development Minister, Joe Ghartey

He said the ambitious sky train project initiated by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration couldn’t materialize because of COVID-19.

Speaking to Joy News' Evans Mensah, the Member of Parliament for Esikado Ketan in the Western Region, Joe Ghartey, explained that the investors withdrew due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The South Africans pulled pout after Covid... What they wrote to me was that because of Covid, things have changed, they can't come. That is what they wrote to me, that we have to wait," he said.

On the question of whether the project was worth resuming, the MP indicated that it is "up to them [government]."

"It depends on how much money you have, it [also] depends on whether the people are prepared to do it," Mr Ghartey added.

During the interview, the legislator also publicly stated his position about being a potential running mate to the NPP presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Accra Sky Train Project
Accra Sky Train Project Pulse Ghana

In 2018, Africa Investor Holdings Limited established the Ghana Sky Train Limited, incorporating a Special Purpose Vehicle in Mauritius for the Accra Sky Train Project's development through a Design, Build, Finance, and Operate arrangement.

It was revealed that the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund made a $2 million payment to acquire 10 ordinary shares in the Special Purpose Vehicle.

The Auditor General's 2021 report characterized the transaction as a net liability.

