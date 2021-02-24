About 600,000 doses of the vaccines arrived at the airport this morning, Wednesday, February 24, 2020.

An Emirates Boeing 777-300ER that had a special GH inscription carrying the vaccines touched down at 7: 45am in the morning.

The vaccines were subsequently offloaded by the Aviance grounding handling team to be transported to a storage facility.

A Presidential advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, said digital applications and call centers will be introduced for pre-booking of COVID-19 vaccination.

He further revealed that the President will be the first Ghanaian to take the vaccine in a bid to assure the public of its safety.

“President Akufo-Addo will be the first to be vaccinated. This is to assure Ghanaians that the vaccine re safe and any other reactions like headache, dizziness, or pains are all usual with every vaccination,” Dr. Nsiah Asare said, as quoted by 3news.

Meanwhile, Ghana will receive compensation should the COVID-19 vaccine acquired from the COVAX facility have any serious side effects on vaccinated persons.

This was confirmed by the Programme Manager for the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has an agreement with countries receiving the vaccine that backs a no-fault-lump sum for any side effects of the vaccine.

Dr. Amponsa-Achiano said Ghana is among 92 countries that will receive a no-fault compensation claim of any serious side effects of the COVAX vaccine.

“Vaccines save lives, but because we are giving it to people who are not sick, some might genuinely be reactive to the ingredients within the vaccine and when it happens, such a person will have to be compensated,” he told the GNA.