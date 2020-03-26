This will pave the way for the disinfection of the market.

The disinfection follows a similar exercise in the Greater Accra region.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), in a statement, said: "Friday has been scheduled as the day for the exercise as directed by the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC), and as such, all the markets would be closed in readiness for the exercise."

It added: "KMA is by this release, therefore, appealing to all traders and the general public to comply with the directive to ensure the success of the exercise."