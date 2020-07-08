A statement signed by the Judicial Secretary, Cynthia Pamela Addo said Justice Anin-Yeboah took the decision based on advice from his doctors.

It said he began his 14-day self-isolation yesterday, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 and will, therefore, be working from his official residence.

“Respectfully, His Lordship the Chief Justice has from 6th July 2020, on the advice of his doctors embarked on a fourteen (14) day self-isolation in compliance with COVID-19 protocols,” the statement said.

“During this period, His Lordship will be working from the Chief Justice’s official residence at Cantoments, Accra.”

Letter from Judicial Secretary

Ghana has in recent weeks seen some top politicians and government appointees contract COVID-19.

Education Minister, Mathew Opoku Prempeh, CEO of National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah and the NPP’s campaign manager, Peter Mac Manu have all tested positive for the virus

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo is also currently on a 14-day quarantine after he was exposed to a person who has contracted the disease.