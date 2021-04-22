COVID-19: Ghana starts digital verification of test results

In a statement issued to the media, Ghana is said to have become the first country in the ECOWAS to deploy a system for digital verification of COVID-19 PCR test results based on the African Union Trusted Travel and ECOWAS BIOMARS standard.

The statement, signed by the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu said a technology platform, powered jointly by the Ghana Health Service and the PanaBois Consortium, covered all the authorised COVID-19 PCR testing laboratories in the country.

It said that should help stop the circulation of fake test results, which, if left unchecked, would damage the country’s efforts at reducing the spread of the COVID-19 infection through imported cases.

Pulse Ghana

“All travelers, Airlines and Diplomatic Missions, Port Health, COVID-19 testing laboratories and all other relevant stakeholders in Ghana are informed that only test results or certificates bearing Trusted Travel or BIOMARS codes will be considered valid for travel out of Ghana from 21st April, 2021,” it added.

Travelers arriving in the country must use a tool made available through the UNDP-supported Global Haven partnership (www: globalhaven.org) for Covid-19 PCR test results certificate verification, the statement said.