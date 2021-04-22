Ambulance Service laments increasing rate of prank calls from kids

The Deputy Director of Operations, Foster Ansong Bridjan, said kids who have access to the phones of the parents are fond of making these prank calls.

He noted that the Service receives over 20,000 calls daily, out of which only about 1,000 are from people with genuine concerns.

Pulse Ghana

“If I should give you the statistics, I can tell you that we receive over 20,000 prank calls daily,” Mr. Bridjan said on Accra-based Onua FM.

“And out of these calls less than 1,000 are those who genuinely need our services at either accident scenes of health facilities.

“This indicates that the prank calls are really hampering and affecting our services because it hijacks the toll free emergency call centers and makes it difficult for the dispatch centers to rapidly respond to the calls that are truly in dire need of the ambulance service.”

He added that the National Emergency Call Centers are only meant for emergency situations and when citizens are in distress.