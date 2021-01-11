The case count includes 356 news cases.

The Ashanti, Greater Accra, Western, Eastern, and Central Regions continue to lead with high infection rates.

Death toll in the country form the coronavirus has also reached 338.

In his last update on government's measures on COVID-19, President Akufo-Addo announced the re-opening of schools.

Dr. Badu Sarkodie, the Director for Public Health, Ghana Health Service

Schools were shut in March last year after the country reported its first case of the virus. Since then more than 55,000 cases have been confirmed, with 54,005 recoveries and more than 300 deaths.

In a televised address on Sunday, President Akufo-Addo said tertiary institutions will reopen on 9 January, while primary and secondary schools will reopen on 15 January.

He said the decision was based on the successful phased reopening of some sections of tertiary institutions last year.